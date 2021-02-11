Advertisement

Kroc Center sees lower turnout than expected for vaccine clinic

By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County health officials continue to find COVID-19 vaccination sites. Thursday, they were made available in south Omaha, bringing vaccines to a population that’s been hit especially hard by the virus.

Officials didn’t see the crowd at the Kroc Center clinic they were expecting Thursday morning.

“We could give up to 450 — we don’t have that many scheduled yet.”

Manuel DeLuna scheduled his appointment and got his shot. He says the virus has been tough on his family.

“We had some families lost because of the virus, I think it’s about five-six are related to us,” said DeLuna.

The Douglas County Health Department has been working to bring the vaccine to communities throughout the area.

“A lot of people are going to have mobility issues and we know this time of year it’s not easy for folks to get around so we’re trying to eliminate barriers, we want to get people into these clinics get them protected because there’s still potentially a very long way to go with this pandemic,” said Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department.

The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center is a big part of the South Omaha community. Officials here were glad to set up this clinic and help in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s a little different than our typical day at the Kroc Center,” said John Gantner, who’s on the pastoral team there. “But to see the opportunity for some solutions to come along for this vaccine with COVID — this has been a tough year, and we’ve been with the community through it all. But this is just one more step of the process as we’re helping the community out.”

DeLuna said he hopes more people take advantage of opportunities to take the vaccine because his family has felt the pain caused by the virus.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t want to take the vaccine, but I don’t think that’s right,” he said. “I think everybody should take it.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Omaha Police arrest 2 in connection to catalytic converter theft trend
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a news...
Feds rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to Nebraska pharmacies as hospitalizations decline
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available by appointment for eligible Iowans at...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Mid-America Center

Latest News

Dangerous Cold Sunday Through Tuesday
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
DHHS vaccine update- 6:30PM
DHHS vaccine update- 6:30PM
Emergency crews on the scene of a trailer home fire at 2545 Theresa Street in Lincoln on...
Mother, infant escape Lincoln trailer home fire
Lincoln man sentenced for receupt of child porn