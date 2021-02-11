Kroc Center sees lower turnout than expected for vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County health officials continue to find COVID-19 vaccination sites. Thursday, they were made available in south Omaha, bringing vaccines to a population that’s been hit especially hard by the virus.

Officials didn’t see the crowd at the Kroc Center clinic they were expecting Thursday morning.

“We could give up to 450 — we don’t have that many scheduled yet.”

Manuel DeLuna scheduled his appointment and got his shot. He says the virus has been tough on his family.

“We had some families lost because of the virus, I think it’s about five-six are related to us,” said DeLuna.

The Douglas County Health Department has been working to bring the vaccine to communities throughout the area.

“A lot of people are going to have mobility issues and we know this time of year it’s not easy for folks to get around so we’re trying to eliminate barriers, we want to get people into these clinics get them protected because there’s still potentially a very long way to go with this pandemic,” said Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department.

The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center is a big part of the South Omaha community. Officials here were glad to set up this clinic and help in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s a little different than our typical day at the Kroc Center,” said John Gantner, who’s on the pastoral team there. “But to see the opportunity for some solutions to come along for this vaccine with COVID — this has been a tough year, and we’ve been with the community through it all. But this is just one more step of the process as we’re helping the community out.”

DeLuna said he hopes more people take advantage of opportunities to take the vaccine because his family has felt the pain caused by the virus.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t want to take the vaccine, but I don’t think that’s right,” he said. “I think everybody should take it.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.