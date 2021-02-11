Inmate missing from CCC-L

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

NDCS says Davaughn Johnson went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, shortly before 2:00 p.m., staff were conducting a search of his cell and located a cell phone. Half an hour later, he was found to be missing from his room. A review of surveillance video showed him jumping a fence at the facility and going east on W Van Dorn Street.

Johnson is a 28-year old black man, 5′ 7″, 136 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

NDCS says Johnson had been at the center since August 2020 and had recently been granted parole pending completion of quarantine. The quarantine was in place due to a positive case of COVID-19 in the wing where he lived. There was no evidence of direct close contact.

Johnson started serving his sentence on August 29, 2012. He was sentenced to 13 years and two months to 23 years for multiple charges out of Lancaster County that include: accessory to a felony (murder), terroristic threats, assault on an officer and assault by a confined person. He has a tentative release date of March 31, 2030, which was scheduled to have been completed under parole supervision.

The Community Correction Center-Lincoln is located at SW 27th & W Van Dorn in Southwest Lincoln.

