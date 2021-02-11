Great Plains Black History Museum prepares virtual membership drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During black history month The Great Plains Black History Museum holds its annual membership drive.

Museum officials say COVID-19 has kept many people away from the museum and this year’s membership drive is very important.

The Great Plains Black History Museum celebrates some of the good times in black history and reminds us of the bad times that many feel still haunts us.

“It’s an avenue of knowing and learning about not only history nationally, African American history nationally, but also locally,” said Eric Ewing, Executive Director.

There is a lot of local history in the museum. Malcolm X was born in Omaha, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once paid a visit to North Omaha. Sports stars like Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers got their start here. Legendary husker Johnny Rodgers has his Heisman trophy on display.

Executive Director Eric Ewing says there’s a lot to learn especially for young people in the community.

“It helps build their self-pride you know, it lets them know and learn about events that may have happened on the very same streets in which they’re walking,” said Ewing.

“It also gives an opportunity for everyone whether they’re a part of the community or a part of other communities to also learn about this rich history.”

The coronavirus outbreak has slowed walk-in business to the museum

So, Ewing had to pivot and take the show on the virtual road.

“Last year we were able to serve over 39 different states and we reached audiences in three different countries,” said Ewing. “So, I think our virtual imprint has grown and we’ve been of more service to a lot more people that we would not otherwise been able to serve,” said Ewing.

Ewing is hoping for a successful membership drive so the Great Plains Black History Museum can continue to share the history and be a resource for the entire community,

If you would like to become a member or make a donation to the great plains black history museum check out their website at gpblackhistorymuseum.org.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.