David’s Evening Forecast - Bitter cold and snow returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds and a few flurries kept temperatures just above zero this morning, with wind chills below zero for much of the area. Clouds thinned a bit at times, but the cold air remained locked in place all day, with high temperatures staying below 10 for most of the metro. Wind chills remain between -5 and -15°, and will only get colder overnight. A few additional light snow showers are possible during the evening, but any snow remains under 1/2″ so impacts should be minimal. Temperatures eventually fall to around -2° by morning, resulting in wind chills dropping into the -15 to -25° range. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire area from Midnight to Noon Friday. Frostbite can develop in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin in these conditions.

Friday Morning Wind Chills (WOWT)

After the very cold start Friday, we will not see much warming for the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach 5 degrees for the afternoon thanks to cloudy skies and a north breeze. That wind keeping wind chills well below zero all day long. Light snow will return to the area by the afternoon or early evening. Any snow will be slow to accumulate, but a few slick spots are possible by the drive home. Light snow will continue Friday night into Saturday morning, with 1 to 2 inches of snow slowly accumulating around the metro, with a few areas seeing 2 to 3″ of snow west of the metro. Snow should move out of the area early Saturday, leaving partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold conditions.

Friday Night Snow Potential (WOWT)

Another round of light snow will brush by the area early on Sunday, with another dusting possible in the metro. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow may be possible in far southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. The clouds and snow should hold temperatures in the single digits below zero, but wind chills may dip to as cold as -20.

The coldest conditions are expected Sunday night through Tuesday morning when temperatures will remain below zero the entire time. Morning lows could dip to around -15 degrees below zero, with wind chills potentially approaching -35 degrees at times. A little more sunshine returns on Tuesday, with temperatures slowly moderating through the rest of the week. We may actually crack into the 30s by Saturday of next week.

