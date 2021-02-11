Crews tear down historic collapsed north Omaha building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City work crews demolished a North Omaha building that collapsed last week.

The building located near north 24th and Evans once housed a grocery store in the 1930′s.

Over the years the building changed hands several times, one time a church was located here.

Last week the building collapsed. Today city work crews were on scene to take the building down.

The owner had used the building for storage, and he was not happy to see his building go. Neighbors say a laundry mat and a corner store were also once located in the building.

