COVID-19 vaccine & pregnancy: Your questions answered

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Experts say they have been inundated with questions, some surrounding fertility, and the vaccine.

CHI Health is laying out new interim recommendations for pregnant patients, saying research up to this point shows the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

“Any time that the patient is eligible to receive the vaccine, they should receive it, whether it be in the early in the first trimester, second trimester, near delivery. We are advocates for as soon as possible,” said Dr. Robin Farias-Eisner, CHI Health-Creighton University gynecologic oncologist.

Dr. Mark Rupp, who oversees the infectious disease division at UNMC, said he would like to see more studies done on pregnant women but agrees that so far, it does seem safe.

Officials at Nebraska Medicine are recommending patients talk with their provider first.

“It would be reassuring to have additional data in that group. Then we may find a subsection of society that are better served by one vaccine vs the other so it really is important to continue to bring these vaccines forward and study them,” Rupp said.

So far, about 5,000 vaccinated pregnant women have been studied.

“Since these vaccines are mRNA vaccines and not live viruses, there is no long-term sequelae or even short-term evidence that there’s any adverse effect on fertility,” Farias-Eisner said.

Another major question patients have been asking their doctors: Can a baby receive any immunity if a mother gets the vaccine?

“There is some passive immunity that’s passed on to the baby and as long as mom is breastfeeding and lactating then just like with any other infection, the baby will be protected to some extent,” said Dr. Farias-Eisner.

Medical experts say they are learning new things daily about the vaccine, and to expect changes to the recommendations as researchers learn more.

