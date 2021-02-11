Council Bluffs mother, child reported missing found safe

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police have reported that the mother and daughter reported missing in Council Bluffs Thursday was found safe in Cedar Falls.

Jennifer Reilly, 26, and 2-year-old Luna Gallegos was reported missing Thursday after last being seen Wednesday night when Reilly left the residence with the child.

Family members were concerned for their safety due to delusional comments made recently by Reilly, according to the CBPD release.

