Another NDCS employee arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Casey Bartels, 28, a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Tuesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Bartels has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since October 26, 2020. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that is the only facility where she has worked. Bartels resigned her position with the agency and was booked into the Lancaster County jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

Meanwhile, Xavier Palomares, 24, a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday for a similar crime.

He was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and the manufacture/distribution/delivery/dispense or possession of a controlled substance. Both are felony offenses.

