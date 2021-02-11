Advertisement

Another NDCS employee arrested

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Casey Bartels, 28, a corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Tuesday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Bartels has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since October 26, 2020. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that is the only facility where she has worked. Bartels resigned her position with the agency and was booked into the Lancaster County jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

Meanwhile, Xavier Palomares, 24, a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Saturday for a similar crime.

He was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and the manufacture/distribution/delivery/dispense or possession of a controlled substance. Both are felony offenses.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program
Nebraska Medicine-UNMC patients concerned about hackers getting information

Latest News

Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills
Hamburg gets go-ahead to raise levee, after near-decade long battle
State investigation finds hazardous piles of ethanol byproduct could contaminate land, water...
Ethanol plant forced to temporarily shutdown
U.S. Attorney to Nebraska Joe Kelly
U.S. Attorney Kelly to resign at end of February
Kroc Center holds vaccination clinic- 6:30PM
Kroc Center holds vaccination clinic- 6:30PM