27-year-old arrested after wild Wednesday crime spree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW a 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after stealing three vehicles, attempting to steal another, being involved in four crashes, and resisting arrest, among other crimes.

Hieu Nguyen, 27, is facing a total of 7 felonies and 2 misdemeanor charges.

Theft by unlawful taking (2 counts)

Robbery

Leave scene of injury accident

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Resisting arrest

2nd degree assault on an officer

Willful reckless driving

Flee in motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Violated traffic control device

Timeline of incidents

3:15 p.m.: Officers started investigating a stolen car near a home on Silver Ridge Road, off of 70th Street. LPD said the 79-year-old victim explained that he noticed a Dodge Dakota stuck in a snow drift by his house, so he offered to help dig the car out. Officers said the disabled car was driven by Nguyen. According to police, as the victim started digging the truck out, Nguyen jumped out of the truck and got inside the victim’s car, a Volkswagen Jetta. LPD said the victim ran back to his car and tried grabbing the steering wheel, but Nguyen sped away, dragging the victim and causing injuries.

3:30 p.m.: LPD said investigators learned that the Dodge Dakota left by Nguyen had been stolen at 2:50 p.m. earlier that day from a business near 70th and A Streets. LPD said the 58-year-old victim did not yet know his car was stolen.

8:50 p.m.: Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at 84th and Adams Streets. LPD said responding officers learned that the car driven by Nguyen had been eastbound on Adams Street, approaching N 84th Street, when he violated the red traffic light, colliding with two other cars. LPD said the crash severely damaged all three cars and sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to LPD, officers contacted an 18-year-old victim who was not involved in the collision. Officers said the victim explained that he’d come upon the crash scene and got out of his car, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, to help the other victims. Police said Nguyen then got into the victim’s Jeep and left the scene of the crash, making it the third car he stole.

9:00 p.m.: LPD said Nguyen returned to the scene of the crash in the stolen Jeep and drove into the back of an LFR fire engine. According to police, Nguyen continued through the crash scene, and as officers tried stopping him, Nguyen refused to stop. LPD said officers chased after him but stopped the pursuit out of regard for public safety.

9:30 p.m.: LPD said officers located Nguyen in the stolen Jeep and tried stopping the vehicle at 25th and M Streets. Officers said Nguyen stopped, but when officers approached the car, he accelerated away from the scene and intentionally slammed his car head-on into a marked police cruiser, injuring the officer and disabling both vehicles. LPD said Nguyen disobeyed commands from officers and continued starting his vehicle to try and get away. Officers said eventually, LPD officers were forced to break out the rear window of the vehicle and deploy a Taser. According to police, Nguyen continued fighting with officers who had to physically remove him from the vehicle. Officers took Nguyen to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

LPD said Nguyen sustained minor facial injuries during the crash at 84th and Adams Streets, and he tried spitting blood on officers, LFR personnel, and hospital staff.

