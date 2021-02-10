Wednesday Feb. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 107 new cases, 3 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

South Omaha vaccine clinic to open

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Kroc Center at 2825 Y Street will be open Thursday the 11th and Friday the 19th.

This clinic is for anyone 75 years of age or older who had yet to receive their vaccine.

According to the release, a large number of appointment times remain available.

To receive an appointment call the information line at 402-444-3400 or visit the Douglas County Health Department website.

Douglas County Update

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 107 new cases, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 62,177.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 104.

Three new deaths were reported. Three men, one in his 50s, one in his 70s, and one in his 80s have passed away. The number of deaths in the county is now at 628.

DCHD reports 50,790 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 72% occupancy, with 426 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 108 beds available.

DCHD did not issue COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

Three Rivers Update

The Three Rivers Public Health Department has updated its risk dial for Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties.

This risk dial remains in the orange at 2.57, which is described as high risk.

3RPHD has also reported an additional COVID death. A Saunders County man in his 80s has passed away. There have been 67 deaths in Dodge County, 17 deaths in Saunders, and 21 deaths in Washington County for a total of 105 deaths in the 3RPHD health district.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

