Advertisement

Transfer Kayla Caffey helps Huskers jump out to a 4-0 start

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is no doubt an adjustment for somebody new like Kayla Caffey who joined the program after two seasons at Missouri. Nebraska in many ways is in a league of its own, and that means a lot of what’s new is better than what she experienced before. But there’s also a standard that’s very evident in practice, there’s talent everywhere.

For Kayla starting the first match of the year was a surprise, she had no idea she would see her name when John Cook revealed the lineup just before they took the court at Indiana. Turned out to be a match the Huskers swept.

As a middle blocker in nine sets this year Kayla leads the team with 13 blocks and is fifth on the team with 20 kills.

Making an impact right out of the gate after a tough offseason, John Cook says she wasn’t ready to go from day one when she joined the Huskers. But the junior from Chicago has made great progress and looks to build on it this weekend when UNL travels to Rutgers for two matches. The first one is Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment
CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program
Dr. Adi Pour asks for extended mask mandate
Douglas County Board of Commissioners hears plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Latest News

Member of BIG EAST Conference
No. 19 Creighton breaks steals record in 63-48 win at Georgetown
Changes made to Huskers MBB schedule
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Omaha’s Shaq Barrett sacks Mahomes twice, Buccaneers win Super Bowl 31-9
The Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between...
Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor