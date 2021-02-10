Transfer Kayla Caffey helps Huskers jump out to a 4-0 start

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is no doubt an adjustment for somebody new like Kayla Caffey who joined the program after two seasons at Missouri. Nebraska in many ways is in a league of its own, and that means a lot of what’s new is better than what she experienced before. But there’s also a standard that’s very evident in practice, there’s talent everywhere.

For Kayla starting the first match of the year was a surprise, she had no idea she would see her name when John Cook revealed the lineup just before they took the court at Indiana. Turned out to be a match the Huskers swept.

As a middle blocker in nine sets this year Kayla leads the team with 13 blocks and is fifth on the team with 20 kills.

Making an impact right out of the gate after a tough offseason, John Cook says she wasn’t ready to go from day one when she joined the Huskers. But the junior from Chicago has made great progress and looks to build on it this weekend when UNL travels to Rutgers for two matches. The first one is Friday afternoon.

