Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the long arctic outbreak has been frigid so far, the coldest air is yet to come this weekend into early next week. The core of the arctic air will likely settle in Sunday and send us to near record cold territory Monday morning.

Arctic Air (WOWT)

Sunday will start with lows in the single digits and teens below-zero. Clouds and light morning snow will make it difficult to warm above zero through the entire day. The last time we spent the entire day below zero was December 31st, 2017 leading into that record cold New Year’s morning of 2018.

This trend, however, lingers into Monday. Temperatures Sunday night now look to be the coldest, with lows in the teens below-zero. The daily record low for February 15th is -12˚, set in 1936. Our current forecast is -15˚ for Monday morning’s low.

Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days (WOWT)

Wind chills will fall into the -20s and -30s, creating dangerous conditions. Highs on Monday will struggle to once again warm above-zero, with overnight lows back in the teens below-freezing.

Dangerous wind chills expected Monday morning! (WOWT)

If Omaha stays below-zero from Midnight Sunday morning through Midnight Monday night, that will be the first time we’ve spent two full consecutive days below-zero since 1996!

Track the details of the forecast here as we bring you updates several times a day. Stay safe, and check on others during this stretch of frigid weather!

