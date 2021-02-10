Advertisement

Sidewalk reports reach hundreds after grace period

Omaha residents required to clear sidewalks by noon Tuesday.
By Alex McLoon
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After the City of Omaha declared its completion of the recent snow removal operation, the Public Works Department received hundreds of reports of unkept sidewalks Tuesday.

Property owners are required to clear ice and snow from sidewalks 24 hours after the declaration.

The Public Works Department started accepting complaints at noon Tuesday. A spokesperson says reports reached the hundreds by 3 o’clock. City employees are inspecting reported sites to validate complaints.

City officials will inspect properties and notify property owners to clear their sidewalks throughout the week. Fees in years past started at $6 per linear foot. A 50 ft. sidewalk could cost you $500.

Two separate contractors are each responsible for two of the city’s four quadrants. Each will be scheduled to follow-up with properties and clear snow if property owners don’t take action.

Public Works also asks residents to clear snow around fire hydrants. Contact their office if nearby parks and trails have yet to be cleared.

