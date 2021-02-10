Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Clouds, flurries and frigid air will be the story the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are in place to start the day and that has kept up the temps a bit this morning. We are in the single digits above zero this morning and with mostly cloudy skies we should still be able to climb into the lower teens this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Among the clouds, a few flurries are possible today but no accumulation is expected. Light north winds at 5-15 mph will put the wind chills in the single digits above and below zero the majority of the day.

Wednesday Wind Chill (WOWT)

We should stay above zero again tonight but highs are only expected to be in the single digits again Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies will be the story all day Thursday with a 40% chance of light snow mainly north of the metro. Any snowfall will be light and should have minimal impacts, if any.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Better snow chances are in the forecast Friday and those may result in some slow accumulation Friday PM through early Saturday morning. As of Wednesday morning, less than 2″ of total snow spread out over 18-24 hours would be the high end of any totals. Due to that slow snow rate, I expect impacts to be fairly limited at this point but will continue to watch the latest trends.

Frigid air is still on track for the weekend and you can find more here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.