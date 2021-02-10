Omaha Police arrest 2 in connection to catalytic converter theft trend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department Auto Theft Unit have arrest two men in connection to a recent stolen catalytic converters trend.

According to a release, investigation tools and techniques were used to track the location of the thefts to the sale of the converters.

31-year-old Samuel Tague and 41-year-old Christian Isla have been booked into Douglas County Corrections for their suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.