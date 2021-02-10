No. 19 Creighton breaks steals record in 63-48 win at Georgetown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays turned up the defense forcing a program-record 19 steals and holding Georgetown to only 27% shooting in a 63-48 win in Washington D.C. Christian Bishop led Creighton with 17 points in a strong response after the Hoyas beat the Jays just six days ago in Omaha.

Creighton never trailed and led by as many at 24 points in the second half. Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney both had four steals, as a team Creighton forced 24 turnovers.

The 27% shooting performance was the worst by the Hoyas in almost ten years. This marks the seventh BIG EAST road win of the season for the Jays. They are the first team in the country in a major conference to win that many away from home. Which is where they will be Saturday for the first of two scheduled meetings against No. 5 Villanova.

