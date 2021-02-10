Advertisement

Nebraska prison staffer accused of inappropriate contact

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska prison employee has been arrested after authorities accused him of having inappropriate contact with an inmate and of bringing marijuana into the prison system.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 24-year-old Xavier Palomares was arrested Saturday. Palomares, who was a corporal at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, has been charged with unauthorized communication with a prisoner and with manufacturing, distributing, dispensing or possessing a controlled substance.

The release did not give other details about what led to the charges. Officials say Palomares resigned upon his arrest and was booked into Lancaster County Jail.

