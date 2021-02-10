Advertisement

Multiple fire crews responded to apartment fire near 132 and Harrison

(WAGM)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Numerous units from the Omaha Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment building near 132nd and Harrison streets Tuesday night for a fire on the third floor.

Upon arrival, large amounts of smoke could be seen spilling from the third floor.

According to the release, all occupants had exited the building safely but one dog was found deceased on the third floor.

The Nebraska Humane Society and Utilities were also called to the scene.

The fire was declared accidental due to the careless disposal of smoking materials.

