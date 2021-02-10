Advertisement

Mavs owner Cuban stops playing national anthem at home games

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game...
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban gestures to officials during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team’s home games.

The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday’s 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free.

Cuban didn’t elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem.

NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.”

Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer.

The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment
CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program
Dr. Adi Pour asks for extended mask mandate
Douglas County Board of Commissioners hears plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Latest News

Dr. Adi Pour asks for extended mask mandate
Douglas County Board of Commissioners hears plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
911 call details dire situation of those who say they're being smuggled inside tanker
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016 file photo, basketball Hall of Fame inductee Shaquille O'Neal...
Shaq’s historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme damaged by raging fire
FILE - This image made available by NASA shows the planet Mars. This composite photo was...
Chinese spacecraft enters Mars orbit, 2nd in 2 days after UAE
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot had warned teachers that they would be locked out of district...
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class