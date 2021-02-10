Long term care facilities in Nebraska navigate lifting restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As many seniors in care facilities receive their COVID vaccines, family members are wondering when they’ll be able to visit.

Easing restrictions in care facilities depends on what category of care the center falls under.

Skilled care facilities follow CDC guidelines and local positivity rates, but guidelines are different for different levels of care.

“We know this has been a hardship for families to not be able to see their loved ones, we know it’s a hardship for residents not to be able to have that interaction,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Linnea Detrick, Papillion Manor Administrator said, “If you imagine being in your bedroom for 11 months now and you know not being able to leave your bedroom as freely as you would like to.”

Things are beginning to change at Papillion Manor. Many of the staff and residents have been vaccinated, things aren’t back to normal, but they are getting better

Inside, some restrictions have been eased and residents can move around more, and some visitors are allowed inside to see their loved ones.

“More structured visits, they can come in on a scheduled time for a certain allotment of time a couple of days a week then we supervise for the most part the rest of those visits,” said Detrick.

Governor Pete Ricketts says facilities with different levels of care have different rules. The state regulates assistant living facilities and Nebraska has set those guidelines.

“We’ve issued guidance saying that if an assisted living facility has 90 percent of their staff and residents inoculated, they can start allowing visitations,” said Ricketts.

Governor Ricketts says independent living facilities were not a part of the Federal Pharmacy Program for long term care.

At Papillion Manor, restrictions are easing a bit and officials are hoping more vaccinations will move things closer to normal at care facilities across the state.

Officials at Papillion Manor say if they have a resident who is slipping away, they do allow families to come in unrestricted at that time to be with their loved ones.

