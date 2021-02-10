Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.
Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program
Nebraska Medicine-UNMC patients concerned about hackers getting information

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Brady-Gronk trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade
Long term care facilities in Nebraska navigate lifting restrictions
Wednesday, February 10th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha