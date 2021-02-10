How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are currently in a long stretch of frigid temperatures, with the coldest air still yet to come. Temperatures Sunday and Monday may not make it above zero, triggering First Alert Days.

How does this current Arctic blast compare to those in the past?

First, for reference – our “normal” high for this time of year is in the mid-30s, with our “normal” low falling in the mid-teens. Of course there’s nothing “normal” about the prolonged frigid temperatures we have in our forecast.

ALL-TIME RECORDS

The coldest temperature on record for Omaha is -32°, on January 5, 1884.

The coldest HIGH on record was a whopping -14°, on February 8, 1899.

All-time coldest high and low for Omaha (WOWT)

RECENT ARCTIC BLASTS

Most recently, we hit a daily record low of -20° on New Years Day 2018. The day before, December 31st of 2017, Omaha had a frigid record cold high of -1°.

The brutal winter of 2009-10 brought its fair share of cold temperatures, including another low of -20° on January 4th.

We rang in 2018 with frigid temperatures! (WOWT)

STRETCHES OF COLD TEMPERATURES

If you live here in the middle of the country, you can handle a few frigid days from time to time. However, it’s the long stretches of Arctic air - like that one we are currently in - that are so brutal and dangerous.

Omaha stayed below zero for 4 consecutive days in February of 1936. The same winter, we had a 16-day stretch of temperatures below 20°.

I mention the second statistic because with our current forecast, we are on track to stay below 20° for 13+ consecutive days (February 6th – 18th). We are also on pace for one of the top ten coldest Februarys on record for Omaha.

1936 brought us a long stretch of bitterly cold temperatures! (WOWT)

Something remarkable is the fact these numbers are ACTUAL air temperature readings, not wind chills. Limit your time outdoors over the next week and check in on those most vulnerable.

You can keep track of the frigid 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

