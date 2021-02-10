Feds rolling out COVID-19 vaccine to Nebraska pharmacies as hospitalizations decline

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts gave an update Wednesday morning on Nebraska’s COVID-19 response, noting developments in the federal pharmacy program as health districts around the state work to continue the Phase 1B rollout amid the continual decline of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Ricketts wore a mask to and during his news conference Wednesday morning in accordance with Nebraska DHMs, as he was exposed to COVID-19 about 10 days ago. He said he would continue to “mask up” until Saturday night.

The governor reported Wednesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska continue to decline. The state is reporting 240 COVID-19 hospitalizations, amounting to 7% of the state’s hospital capacity, he said, adding that 34% of hospital beds were available, and 80% of the state’s ventilators were available. The Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard was also showing that 37% of ICU beds were available across the state.

Ricketts also encouraged Nebraskans to follow social distancing guidelines, pay attention to possible symptoms, and to get tested through Test Nebraska anytime for any reason.

The state has allocated 246,000 of the 350,000 vaccination doses, he said. About 5,700 more doses will be coming into Nebraska via the federal pharmacy program, but those allotments will be in addition to the state’s federal allocations.

The governor said 43 pharmacies had signed up for the federal pharmacy program, scheduled to launch Thursday. Three pharmacies in the Omaha-metro are among them.

The state had no input into which pharmacies were selected, he said, criticizing that part of the rollout. But those opting to get vaccinated through those pharmacies should be aware that they may have to show their insurance cards, he said, noting the COVID-19 vaccination should not cost anything out of pocket, but that individuals’ insurance companies could receive a bill.

Ricketts said progress has also been made across the state in decreasing the number of “lagging” second doses. Last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported about 6,000 Nebraskans had exceeded the recommended target dates for returning for their second COVID-19 vaccine shot. Ricketts said Wednesday that number was down to about 4,300.

He also encouraged all Nebraska residents to sign up on the state’s vaccination registration portal and said the call line at 1-833-998-2275 was available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for those with questions.

The governor addressed a question about when teachers might be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, saying that teachers were a part of Phase 1B but that others considered most at-risk were at the top of the state’s prioritization grid. He has ordered that 90% of the state’s allocated COVID-19 vaccinations be administered to those ages 65 and older, giving local health departments flexibility in distribution of the remaining 10%.

Douglas County on Tuesday announced plans for a clinic Thursday in south Omaha from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When asked to define “back to normal” and estimate when Nebraska might get there, Ricketts said there would be a “new normal” that might be in place once most people in the state are vaccinated so that no masks are required in stores or a need for social distancing. He estimated that could maybe happen in the second half on the year, or maybe later in the summer, but also said he thinks there will still be people choosing to wear masks as a precaution well after that time.

Reaching out to the Black community

Ricketts also signed a proclamation declaring February to be Black History Month in Nebraska. He also welcomed Dr. Ralph Lassiter, lead pastor at the state’s second-largest church predominantly serving the Black community, to speak about COVID-19 vaccinations.

Lassiter said he was scheduled to receive his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon, and encouraged others in minority communities to follow suit while acknowledging the basis for their mistrust.

“God gave us science,” he said.

Lassiter said he believes the vaccine is the surest and safest way to achieve herd immunity and get people back to work and back to worship. The COVID-19 vaccine is “our only line of defense. ... (It is) truly a gift from God,” he said.

Questions on politics

Ricketts was also asked again for his perspective on the proposed censure of Sen. Ben Sasse, and again urged those asking to have a conversation about that with the senator.

The governor also said when asked for his perspective on the impeachment trial of former President Trump underway in the Senate that he thought it was unconstitutional and divisive, and that the focus should remain on unity for the greater good of the country.

The individuals involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and not Trump, were responsible for what happened there that day, he said.

“I don’t believe the impeachment hearings should go forward,” he said.

The governor also briefly talked about his appearance at the Nebraska Unicameral to push for better rural infrastructure.

“We need to step up and get it done,” he said.

Watch Wednesday’s full news conference

