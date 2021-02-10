Reynolds defends relaxing COVID-19 rules as virus mutation fears grow

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended her relaxation of COVID-19 protective measures last week, saying she trusts Iowans to do the right thing.

Reynolds pulled back mask-wearing and other coronavirus reduction measures Friday, even as public health officials warn against ending them amid the threat of a new more contagious variant of the virus. Three such cases were reported earlier this month in Iowa. Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota epidemiologist, says opening up now gives the U.K. variant a chance to spread quickly in the U.S.

Reynolds said lower hospitalizations — at 183 on Wednesday, according to the state’s dashboard — and other measures prompted her to lift the partial mask mandate and limits on crowd sizes. Iowa reported 1,035 new confirmed cases on Wednesday and 29 additional deaths, increasing the state’s death toll to 5,174.

Reynolds also touted the state’s selection of Microsoft to form its vaccine scheduling system, announced Tuesday.



