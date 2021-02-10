Douglas County flu reports remain low despite DHHS data issues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department was unable to collect the weekly surveillance reports for January due to problems with Nebraska DHHS surveillance data.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, influenza is still at a record-low and there have been no reported influenza deaths this season.

Although no deaths have been reported, influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

Since October 2020, two PCR Influenza A and three RIDT Influenza positive cases have been reported.

