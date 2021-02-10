Advertisement

Douglas County flu reports remain low despite DHHS data issues

(Associated Press)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department was unable to collect the weekly surveillance reports for January due to problems with Nebraska DHHS surveillance data.

According to the Douglas County Health Department, influenza is still at a record-low and there have been no reported influenza deaths this season.

Although no deaths have been reported, influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

Since October 2020, two PCR Influenza A and three RIDT Influenza positive cases have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program
Nebraska Medicine-UNMC patients concerned about hackers getting information

Latest News

Long term care facilities in Nebraska navigate lifting restrictions
Wednesday, February 10th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
The Next 5 Days
David’s Evening Forecast - Even colder air moving in with light snow chances this week