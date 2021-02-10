Advertisement

Dodge County Attorney resigns

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass (Credit: Re-Elect Oliver Glass for Dodge County Attorney Facebook page) (WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass submitted his resignation Wednesday effective March 1.

When asked for comment on his resignation, Glass said, “Just that it was a difficult decision, but at this time I feel it is the right thing to do moving forward for my children and me.”

Chief Deputy Sara Sopinski will take over his role.

Glass was arrested in January for violating probation for a previous DUI charge.

According to court documents, those violations include a missed probation home visit on January 11, a positive alcohol test and admission on January 12, a missed probation appointment on January 26, and a positive alcohol test on January 28.

