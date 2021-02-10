David’s Evening Forecast - Even colder air moving in with light snow chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is our “warmest” day of the week! Clouds Tuesday night kept temperatures above zero, with midday and afternoon sunshine today warming us into the teens. Enjoy this weather, as colder temperatures are moving back in and sticking with us for the next week.

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday evening (WOWT)

Clouds will increase again overnight, likely keeping temperatures just above zero. These clouds will linger into Thursday, along with the chance for a few light snow showers. The best chance to see snowflakes late tonight and into Thursday will be along and north of the I-80 corridor. Accumulations should stay under about a half-inch. High temperatures Thursday will fall back into the single digits.

A greater chance for widespread snow and colder temperatures moves in Friday. Light snow will be slow to accumulate, with less than 2 inches likely by early Saturday morning.

Another chance for light snow arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially for areas south of I-80. Once this moves through, the coldest air of this Arctic blast moves in, with First Alert Days Sunday and Monday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

For now, our high temperatures both Sunday and Monday are sub-zero, with temperatures Sunday night dropping into the teens below-zero. Winds won’t be very high, but it won’t take much to drop wind chills into the -20s and -30s.

Next workweek will start frigid, but we should begin thawing out as the week progresses. Unfortunately, we’ll be staying below-freezing through the 10-day forecast.

