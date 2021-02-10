COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Mid-America Center

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Pottawattamie County Public Health announced vaccine clinics Wednesday, but demand for the 3,300 doses was causing the registration portal to crash and the hotline to go directly to voicemail within an hour of the release of that information.

PCPH is offering “a mass clinic opportunity” for COVID-19 vaccinations on over the next three Fridays at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs. Health officials said in a release that they were expecting to have 1,100 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for clinics there on Feb. 12, 19, and 26.

Appointments are required, according to the news release.

“No walk-ins will be accepted due to limited vaccine availability,” the release states.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

During the process of registration, residents will need to provide their name, address, date of birth, and an email address if possible.

Those signing up for appointments will also be required to present proof of residency at their clinic appointment, the release states. Any necessary consent forms will also need to be printed out and completed ahead of time.

A PCPH spokesman asked for patience with the process as they work to vaccinate the designated population, noting that 30,000 Pottwattamie County residents currently meet the requirements for vaccination in Phase 1B, so “the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still exceeds our supply.”

The registration site was working at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday but was intermittently unresponsive within the hour.

“Please be patient as we navigate vaccine allocation. And know that we’re working on your behalf to continue to increase the number of doses we receive,” said Matt Wyant with PCPH.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.