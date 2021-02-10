Advertisement

Budget deficit totals record $735.7 billion through January

This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in...
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The Treasury Department says it expects to borrow $433 billion in the current July-September quarter.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government’s budget deficit hit $735.7 billion through the first four months of the budget year — an all-time high for the period — as a pandemic-induced recession cut into tax revenues while spending on COVID relief measures sent outlays soaring.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the deficit so far for the budget year that began Oct. 1 is 89% higher than the $389.2 billion deficit run up in the same period a year ago. Last year’s deficit through January had not yet been impacted by the pandemic, which began hitting the U.S. in February.

The report showed that spending through the first four months of this budget year was up 22.7% to $1.92 trillion compared to the same period last year, while government tax revenues were down 0.8% to $1.19 trillion.

For January, the deficit totaled a record for the month of $182.8 billion. One of the big spending categories last month included $139 billion for another round of individual economic relief payments authorized by the $900 billion relief measure Congress passed in late December.

President Joe Biden is pushing for Congress to approve another $1.9 trillion relief measure that would provide a round of $1,400 payments. The December measure included individual payments of $600.

Republicans are resisting the proposal, saying it is too expensive and is coming at a time when the economy has begun to recover. Biden has insisted that the bigger danger is doing too little, and Democrats have begun a process that will allow them to pass the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support.

All the spending for COVID relief sent the budget deficit for the 2020 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30 to a record $3.1 trillion. That was more than three times the 2019 budget deficit of $984.4 billion, a shortfall that was elevated by the higher spending on domestic programs and the military and the costs of then-President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.

All the deficit spending has pushed the amount of public debt to levels not seen since the end of World War II. Even with the much higher level of government debt, the amount being spent on interest payments on the debt fell by $34 billion to $160 billion for the first four months of this budget year.

The lower payments on a higher level of debt reflect the fact that even though debt levels are rising, interest rates have been falling during the downturn.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program
Nebraska Medicine-UNMC patients concerned about hackers getting information

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Brady-Gronk trophy pass wows Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade
Long term care facilities in Nebraska navigate lifting restrictions
Wednesday, February 10th
David's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit
All-time coldest high and low for Omaha
How low can we go? Record cold statistics for Omaha