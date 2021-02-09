Advertisement

UK’s Princess Eugenie gives birth to 1st child, a baby boy

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, are ‘delighted with the news’
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank,...
Princess Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, married in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.(Source: The Royal Family/Twitter)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby boy, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

Eugenie, a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their son at London’s Portland Hospital on Tuesday morning.

Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The princess’ baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her and Brooksbank’s first child and the queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

The child is the 11th in line to the throne.

The new parents uploaded to Instagram a black and white image of their hands cradling their infant’s tiny fingers.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the palace said in a statement.

The statement said Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were “delighted with the news.”

Eugenie married Brooksbank, a businessman, in October 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie was born at the private Portland Hospital herself, as was her sister, Princess Beatrice. More recently, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave birth to her son, Archie, at the hospital in May 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
Shooting
Omaha Police investigating shooting of a 7-year-old
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Quaker Oats said Tuesday that its Aunt Jemima brand pancake mix and syrup will be renamed Pearl...
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump trial gets go-ahead after emotional, graphic first day
Senators determined it is constitutional for former President Trump to stand trial in the...
Former President Trump's second impeachment trial started with an emotional opening
Nebraska prison staffer accused of inappropriate contact
In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116