Tuesday Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 84 new cases, 2 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 84 new cases since Friday’s report, bringing the total number of cases reported since March to 62,070.

The 7-day rolling average number of cases reported is now 108.

Two new deaths were reported. A man and a woman over 70 have passed away. The number of deaths in the county is now at 625.

DCHD reports 50,104 recoveries.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 72% occupancy, with 426 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 68% rate with 108 beds available.

DCHD did not issue COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

Nebraska COVID-19 vaccine allotment

(AP) - Nebraska officials expect nearly 70,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to be available in the state this week as they continue to work to distribute more shots.

The state said 69,600 vaccine doses total should be released in Nebraska this week, up from 61,750 a week ago.

Most of those vaccines are being distributed through local health departments, but nearly 6,000 doses will go to a new program that is just getting started to distribute vaccines directly through some retail pharmacies.

Across the state, officials have started to vaccinate people 65 and older and some workers who can’t do their jobs remotely.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

