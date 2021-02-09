Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Bitter cold yet again but the coldest is yet to come

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air temperatures this morning are a little bit colder than yesterday morning with many places in the double digits below zero to start. Luckily the winds are very light but any breath of wind will send the wind chill colder than -20°. A wind chill advisory is in place through 10am this morning.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become mostly cloudy by the end of the day as the clouds slowly roll in. Highs will still only manage to make it into the upper single digits. Thankfully those mostly cloudy skies will stick with us overnight and help keep temperatures above zero with a low of 2 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain the story Wednesday with a few flurries possible too. Otherwise we’ll be able to make it close to 10 degrees for a high after the slightly “warmer” start.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A little better chance of some spotty light snow is in the forecast Thursday but as of now any accumulation will be minimal and light enough to have a limited impact. Snow chances are in the forecast Friday and Saturday as well leading in the coldest air of this arctic blast for Sunday. Sunday is a First Alert Day due to the record setting, dangerous cold on the way.

Tuesday First Alert Day
Tuesday First Alert Day(WOWT)

