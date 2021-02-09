Vaccine frustrations continue in Pottawattamie County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Douglas County continues to give shots in the arms of seniors, frustrations continue in Pottawattamie.

6 News spoke with one family with two very different experiences on either side of the river.

You may recognize 78-year-old Kathy Lang, she was brought to tears last week. Spending hours trying to get her husband and herself registered for the COVID vaccine.

”Well, I’ve been trying ever since I talked to you. At the Walgreens and HyVee and every time I do it it just says that there’s nothing open,” said Kathy.

Connie can’t make any sense of it either.

“My mother’s getting it this Thursday just days away and Kathy doesn’t even have an appointment yet,” said Connie.

She says it’s all very frustrating.

“I want to help, obviously, that’s why I’m reaching out. But I really want to know where are the advocates for Pottawattamie County. This isn’t a new story, they should’ve taken action by now,” said Connie.

The state launched a hotline Monday to help get seniors signed up. But Kathy’s not so sure it’s going to help.

”But if they walk you through scheduling and it still says there’s nothing available, what good is that going to be,” said Kathy.

At this point, Connie says it just seems unfair.

“These are two family members who’ve both waiting eight months, who’ve both been told to do so many things, and they’ve done those things. And now it’s here they can have it but mom can have it and mom can’t. It’s heartbreaking,” said Connie.

Heartbroken but neither of them is ready to quit.

“I can’t give up. No. We have family we want to see. Plus, you know, I don’t want to die from the virus, so you just don’t give up, you keep on trying,” said Kathy.

