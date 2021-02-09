Omaha City Council extends facemask ordinance to May without age limit adjustment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City Council on Tuesday approved extending the city’s facemask ordinance, but rejected the proposal to raise the age limit for the requirement. It passed 7-0.

The mask ordinance is now in effect until May 25.

The mask ordinance, previously set to expire Feb. 23, requires anyone ages 5 and older to wear a facemask where required. Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton, and Vinny Palermo proposed raising the age limit to 12 years and older.

Ultimately, Councilmembers Harding and Melton were the only two in favor of the amendment.

—

Reporter Cecelia Jenkins contributed to this article.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.