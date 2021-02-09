NHS rescues cat caught in fence in bitter weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rasputin the cat is now safe and warm thanks to the Nebraska Humane Society.

In a tweet, the NHS says animal control officer Miller stepped in to rescue Rasputin whose head was stuck in a chain-link fence in the bitter cold.

Officer Miller cut him out and rushed him to a clinic to remove the rest of the fencing.

Rasputin underwent neutering yesterday and then will be adopted out.

