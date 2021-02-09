Advertisement

NHS rescues cat caught in fence in bitter weather

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rasputin the cat is now safe and warm thanks to the Nebraska Humane Society.

In a tweet, the NHS says animal control officer Miller stepped in to rescue Rasputin whose head was stuck in a chain-link fence in the bitter cold.

Officer Miller cut him out and rushed him to a clinic to remove the rest of the fencing.

Rasputin underwent neutering yesterday and then will be adopted out.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
Shooting
Omaha Police investigating shooting of a 7-year-old
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

Nebraska prison staffer accused of inappropriate contact
New COVID-19 research focusing on treatments to head off hospitalization
Hackers copied patient information
Hackers copied patient information
New study on treating COVID-19
New study on treating COVID-19
MECA facilities go cash-free
MECA facilities go cash-free