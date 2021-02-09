NHS rescues cat caught in fence in bitter weather
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rasputin the cat is now safe and warm thanks to the Nebraska Humane Society.
In a tweet, the NHS says animal control officer Miller stepped in to rescue Rasputin whose head was stuck in a chain-link fence in the bitter cold.
Officer Miller cut him out and rushed him to a clinic to remove the rest of the fencing.
Rasputin underwent neutering yesterday and then will be adopted out.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.