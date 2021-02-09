Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in south Omaha; some Nebraska Walmart pharmacies prepare for distribution

(Courtesy of CHI Health)
By Taleisha Newbill and Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The list of locations for COVID-19 vaccinations in the Omaha-metro and beyond just got a little longer.

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday announced a vaccine clinic in south Omaha that will give vaccinations on Thursday, while other communities in Nebraska will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination at their local Walmart pharmacy.

Both will require an appointment and will follow the state’s guidelines for Phase 1B distribution.

The Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center will have clinic hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

People in age groups of 75 and older are a priority. Anyone interested in obtaining a vaccination at this clinic can go through a questionnaire to see whether they’re eligible to sign up for an appointment.

Officials ask to not camp out at the clinic in hopes of a leftover shot. They say any used vaccines will be given to essential workers.

RELATED: Douglas County Board of Health COVID-19 update

Walmart vaccinations in Nebraska communities

Starting Feb. 12, Walmart pharmacies in Nebraska will be able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations via the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The list of 17 does not include any Walmart locations in the Omaha-metro area, but does include the stores in Fremont and Columbus.

Nebraskans in the state’s current phase of distribution will be eligible to schedule an appointment on Walmart’s website. The site requires users to create a Walmart.com profile, which the company says will help facilitate reminders to come back for the second vaccine.

RELATED: CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies in federal vaccine distribution program

Appointments at the designated locations will be available seven days a week, but the availability of the vaccine — based on state and local guidelines — will determine the timeslots for distribution.

Nebraska is one of 22 states that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine via Walmart pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
Shooting
Omaha Police investigating shooting of a 7-year-old
Omaha customers upset with continuous charges from trial offer
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children

Latest News

In this image made from BFM TV video, Sister Andre, born Lucile Randon, is interviewed by David...
World’s second-oldest person survives COVID-19 at age 116
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
New COVID-19 research focusing on treatments to head off hospitalization
Dr. Adi Pour asks for extended mask mandate
Douglas County Board of Health hears plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, registered nurse, Adele Prieto, left, receives her...
US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act