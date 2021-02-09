COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in south Omaha; some Nebraska Walmart pharmacies prepare for distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The list of locations for COVID-19 vaccinations in the Omaha-metro and beyond just got a little longer.

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday announced a vaccine clinic in south Omaha that will give vaccinations on Thursday, while other communities in Nebraska will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccination at their local Walmart pharmacy.

Both will require an appointment and will follow the state’s guidelines for Phase 1B distribution.

The Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center will have clinic hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

People in age groups of 75 and older are a priority. Anyone interested in obtaining a vaccination at this clinic can go through a questionnaire to see whether they’re eligible to sign up for an appointment.

Officials ask to not camp out at the clinic in hopes of a leftover shot. They say any used vaccines will be given to essential workers.

Walmart vaccinations in Nebraska communities

Starting Feb. 12, Walmart pharmacies in Nebraska will be able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations via the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The list of 17 does not include any Walmart locations in the Omaha-metro area, but does include the stores in Fremont and Columbus.

Nebraskans in the state’s current phase of distribution will be eligible to schedule an appointment on Walmart’s website. The site requires users to create a Walmart.com profile, which the company says will help facilitate reminders to come back for the second vaccine.

Appointments at the designated locations will be available seven days a week, but the availability of the vaccine — based on state and local guidelines — will determine the timeslots for distribution.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Nebraska, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers, and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Nebraska is one of 22 states that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine via Walmart pharmacies.

