Iowa taps Microsoft to create vaccination appointment system

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa public health officials have selected Microsoft to develop an online vaccination scheduling system as they seek to improve the state’s low national rankings for the rate of doses administered.

Last week, two months into the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa was working to centralize its process to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday posted a notice online that it intends to award an emergency contract to the software company. The agency told bidders that it would award a separate contract to run a vaccine call center later this week.

The selection of Microsoft came after the agency last week gave potential bidders one day to respond to an emergency request for proposals seeking work.

Meanwhile, Pottawattamie County residents continue to be frustrated with the process of obtaining a vaccine. Kathy Lang, 78, told 6 News she has spent hours trying to get her husband and herself registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

—

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.