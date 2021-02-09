Advertisement

Iowa launches COVID-19 vaccination hotline

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
(WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Health has set up a hotline to help older residents find out more information on getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Iowans ages 65 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Supplies are still limited, but vaccine providers throughout Iowa are scheduling appointments,” according to a poster IDPH has been circulating on social media.

Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Residents have been asked to use the map on Iowa’s coronavirus website to navigate to information about the provider in their area, which meant calling through a list of local pharmacies who may be able to schedule a vaccination; but now, Iowans can also call the toll-free number.

The flyer also suggests visiting IowaAging.gov, or a local agency on aging.

INFO: Connections Area Agency on Aging

Many older Iowans may need assistance to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Here are some ways you can...

Posted by Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday, February 5, 2021

