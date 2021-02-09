Advertisement

Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.(Source: Wiegand Family via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation, according to justice officials.

Salvatore “Sam” Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had pleaded guilty in the case in October 2020. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.

Anello was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children’s play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass as she had done at her brother’s hockey games.

The girl’s parents sued Royal Caribbean in a civil case that is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results of missing woman
Shooting
Omaha Police investigating shooting of a 7-year-old
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Craig Harbaugh, a former Dodge County deputy, pled guilty Monday to nearly $11 million in wire...
Former Dodge County deputy pleads guilty to fraud in federal court

Latest News

First Alert Day Sunday
Jeffrey Nelson of Valparaiso, a former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher, is facing...
Valparaiso teacher facing felony child porn charges
Peter Ben Embarek, of the World Health Organization team holds up a chart showing pathways of...
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
President is keeping his focus on relief for Americans - and not on the impeachment trial of...
Biden to keep focus on aid for Americans while Trump impeachment trial proceeds
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial to start with fight over its legitimacy