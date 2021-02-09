First Alert Day Sunday - Near record cold with dangerous wind chills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the long arctic outbreak has been frigid, the coldest air is yet to come this weekend. The core of the arctic air will likely settle in Saturday night and send us to near record cold territory Sunday morning.

Arctic Air (WOWT)

Sunday morning’s record low temperature is -18° set in 1936 and we have a low of -17° in the forecast for the Omaha metro area. Several locations north of the metro will likely dip below -20°. Even though the wind will be very light at 5-10 mph, any hint of wind will likely set the wind chills as low as -35° in the metro and perhaps down to -40° in West Central Iowa.

Sunday is a First Alert Day (WOWT)

Sunday Wind Chills (WOWT)

After starting with temperatures that cold Sunday, clouds will increase a bit in the afternoon and make it difficult to warm. High temperatures likely won’t climb above zero Sunday afternoon with a high of -3° in the forecast as of Tuesday morning. The last time we spent the entire day below zero was December 31st, 2017 leading into that record cold New Year’s morning of 2018.

Stick with us for more updates on this round of dangerous cold set to move in.

