EPA: Settlement aids plans for large Des Moines development

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal court approval of an agreement between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a Quincy, Illinois, company to clean up a contaminated industrial site in Des Moines will pave the way for a major commercial development that could include a 6,300-seat soccer stadium.

The EPA confirms Monday the approval of the settlement agreement that requires the site on the edge of downtown Des Moines to be transferred to the city for future development.

Illinois-based Titan International will pay $11.5 million to the United States to satisfy the EPA’s past costs for cleanup work, future demolition of contaminated buildings, and a groundwater treatment system update.

