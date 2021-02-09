Douglas County Board of Health hears plans for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More vaccines and more clinics are planned for this week in Douglas County.

Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said 8,000 first doses are available this week. The county will have 16 clinics where the vaccines will be administered, 11 of which will be for first doses.

“This is a big week for us,” she said.

Dr. Pour said the community clinics are running smoothly so far. Right now, the vaccines are being offered to people ages 75 and older, but that could change as the week progresses.

“If at the end of the week and there are openings on Saturday, they may open to (age) 70 and above,” Pour said. “Every appointment that we have needs to be used up, and we have lots of people that are waiting to be vaccinated.”

Pour said for Phase 1B, Gov. Pete Ricketts directed that at least 90% of the state’s vaccine allotments go to seniors. This week, the Methodist Mobile Diabetes Bus will travel to different low-income senior housing to vaccinate people on-site.

If at the end of the week and there are openings on Saturday, Pour said they may open to those ages 70 and older.

Any remaining doses will go to critical infrastructure but still have direct contact with the public, like utility and sanitation employees, who would have to come to one of the closed clinics with their ID to obtain a vaccination. Utility workers are listed in the next block of Tier 1 in the state’s Phase 1B prioritization grid just after first-responders.

To date, the county has administered more than 57,000 COVID-19 vaccines, covering 3.6% of the population.

Nebraska has 44 pharmacies receiving 5,600 federal doses, meaning each one would get 130 doses a week, Pour said.

Three pharmacies in the Omaha-metro are taking part in the program:

Medicine Man at 156th and Pacific streets

ViaRx at 825 N. 90th St.

Nebraska Medicine outpatient clinic at 41st and Leavenworth streets

Many of these clinics will happen over two days. In two weeks, the clinics will serve as first- second-dose clinics, Pour said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.