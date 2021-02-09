David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid air lingers with scattered snow chances this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly clear skies Monday night allowed temperatures to drop into the negative-teens Tuesday morning in the Omaha and Lincoln Metros. Spots like Columbus, York, Denison, and Harlan dropped into the 20s below-zero! These numbers don’t factor in the bitter wind chills, which dropped to -27° at Omaha Eppley Airfield.

Sunny skies allowed us to rebound above zero during the 10 AM hour, with the Metro warming back into the double digits by mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening and tonight, helping keep temperatures above zero. Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Wednesday, with the chance for a few flurries. Highs should top out in the lower-teens.

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday (WOWT)

We may sneak out another low above zero Thursday morning, before even colder air begins its descent into the region. Scattered snow chances also move in Thursday through Saturday morning.

The coldest day in our extended forecast is Sunday – Valentine’s Day. A First Alert Day has been issued, as temperatures aren’t expected to warm above zero all day. Morning and overnight lows on either side will likely drop into the negative-teens, with even colder wind chills.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

More on Sunday’s First Alert Day can be found here.

We’ll start next workweek with highs still in the single digits, but temperatures should start to thaw out as the week progresses. Stay safe and stay warm out there!

6 to 10 day Outlook (WOWT)

