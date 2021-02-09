Council Bluffs Police look for Walgreens robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are looking for an individual who robbed a Walgreens on West Broadway Tuesday morning.

The release describes the suspect as an unknown black male, wearing a black hooded coat, gray sweatpants, facemask, and white shoes.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, grabbed a bag of Cheetos, and then demanded money from the clerk, presenting a knife.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

