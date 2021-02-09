CHI Health Center, TD Ameritrade Park go cash-free

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you plan to attend an event at any MECA facility here in Omaha and you don’t have a debit or credit card, your cash will be converted into a card.

To protect their employees and their guests, MECA officials are turning the CHI Health Center and TD Ameritrade Park into a cashless environment.

Inside the CHI Health Center, all the COVID safety measures are in place. Plenty of hand sanitizer and signs reminding us to keep our distance.

“Getting rid of cash transactions is becoming another COVID-19 safety measure. We looked into a number of ways that we could invest in guest safety and it’s no question that cash is kind of gross, so we’re transiting into a cash-free facility,” said Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communication at MECA.

MECA officials are making that transition by installing cash to card machines. Instead of putting in a card to get cash, you put in cash, and then you receive a visa card to use as purchase points in the arena or exhibition hall.

“There’s no fee to use this machine. So if you put in $20, $20 is what you get back on that card. If you don’t use the entire balance here you can take that with you and use it anywhere. They accept visa debit or credit cards. There’s a lot of changes now in the time of COVID. This is going to be another change of behavior for people,” said Engdahl.

Changes also have been made at the concession stands, menu streamline, more packaged and prepared offerings and all paid for with a card. No cash accepted.

Chef, Tyler Humphrey, said, “removing that aspect of it is going to allow us to continue to operate cleaner right. And it’s going to cut off one of those touch points of giving you change or you giving me cash.”

Officials are hoping the cashless movement environment will make fans and customers more comfortable when crowds return.

The no cash change will take effect immediately. Fans of upcoming volleyball tournaments and the Nebraska State High School Wrestling Championships won’t’ be able to use cash inside the facility.

There will also be cash to card machines at TD Ameritrade Park when baseball season gets underway.

