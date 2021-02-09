Advertisement

CDC lists Nebraska, Iowa pharmacies included in federal vaccine distribution program

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WOWT) - The CDC has listed more than 20 retail partners that are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccination doses through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The list includes many familiar national chains — such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Costco — in addition to regional chains, like Hy-Vee.

“Some states have engaged additional pharmacies directly to assist with vaccination efforts,” the CDC website states.

Companies making the list in Nebraska are Walmart, Good Neighbor Pharmacy along with AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Elevate Provider; as well as Medicine Shoppe with LeaderNET and Cardinal Health. Under those corporate banners are local pharmacies that include:

  • Medicine Man Pharmacy, ViaRx, and One World Pharmacy in Omaha
  • Ashland Medicine Shoppe

In Iowa, two companies made the list: Hy-Vee, which has two locations in Council Bluffs, as well as stores in Harlan, Red Oak, Glenwood, and Shenandoah; and CPESN USA pharmacies, which lists the following local pharmacies among additional Iowa locations on its website:

  • Valley Drug Store in Missouri Valley
  • Pexton Pharmacy in Harlan
  • Lehan Pharmacy in Minden
  • Kohll’s Rx in Malvern
  • Rex Pharmacy in Atlantic
  • Carroll Apothecary
  • Community Pharmacy Lake City

No information was provided about how many doses those pharmacies will receive, but Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said during the state COVID-19 response update Friday that the numbers will be based on the population allocation for the federal distribution of 1 million doses.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to have more updates on the state response at 10 a.m. news conferences on Wednesday and Friday.

