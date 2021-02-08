Super Bowl fans flock to Omaha’s bars and restaurants despite pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With COVID restrictions lifted across the state of Nebraska there wasn’t a lot holding back fans from gathering for the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

“There’s kind of a general sense with everybody, practical safety measures, washing your hands, wearing a mask when you’re around somebody, and social distancing,” said Spencer Murphy, who was at Varsity Sports Cafe in Dundee.

While not at capacity it was quite busy but too busy said fans. ”I wanted to go to a place that wasn’t super crowded and I wanted to gauge it by how their social distancing and COVID safety measures are in place,” said Jen Bauer, who checked the place out before taking a seat with friends. “I walked in here. I did a quick scan, the tables are still spaced, we’re not all crowded at the bar, and thought it was a safe situation.”

Over in Aksarben Village at DJ’s Dugout, it was also busy; some fans arriving early to make sure they could get a seat. “I don’t so much worry about covid, but I do worry that we wouldn’t be able to get a seat, or get a table, or get served,” said Tara Hyde.

COVID wasn’t slowing down the crowds in the Capital District either. “We have our masks on and everything like that. And have extra staff here to do the cleaning for us,” said Nikole Eliakis, Addy’s Sports Bar & Grill. “And, making sure that big parties are still a little separated. We don’t want to cram too many people into a small space, so we’re doing what we can.

While back at Varsity Sports in Dundee fans aren’t too shy to speak up if need be. I wouldn’t be nervous asking people to respect my space,” said Murphy. “I also wouldn’t be nervous to put this on, but people do seem to be respecting, as well as the establishment itself.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.