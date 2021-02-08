Advertisement

Super Bowl ads aim to entertain with light humor

The Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between...
The Kansas City Chiefs run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay, Florida, a different kind of action is taking place off the field.

After a year of pandemic fear and isolation and a tumultuous election, brands are waging battle during the game’s commercial breaks. Many are sticking with nostalgia and light humor to entertain and connect to the 100 million viewers expected to tune in to the CBS broadcast On Sunday.

Cadillac is going with an update to the classic 1990 film “Edward Scissorhands,” with Timothée Chalamet as the title character’s son enjoying the Cadillac Lyriq’s hands-free “Super Cruise” Technology. M&M’s enlisted Dan Levy to show how a bag of M&M’s given as an apology can help people come together. And Will Ferrell teamed with GM — and Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson — on a madcap cross country dash to promote electric vehicles.

With so many light spots, advertisers that try a different approach risk polarizing the audience — but are more likely to stand out. Jeep will air a two-minute ad in the second half of the game starring Bruce Springsteen urging people to find common ground.

“There’s so much going on in this country, advertisers want to be a little more cautious and a little more safe around what they put out,” said Vann Graves, director of the Brandcenter at Virginia Commonwealth University. “The Super Bowl is a respite in many ways of what’s been going on.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Winter Weather Advisory through 7 PM Sunday
FIRST ALERT DAY: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Chiefs, Buccaneers face off for NFL title in Tampa
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen: Biden’s plan could restore full employment by 2022
FILE - In this May 7, 2007 file photo, former Secretary of State George Shultz arrives to watch...
Longtime Reagan Secretary of State George Shultz dies at 100
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
US moves to rejoin UN rights council, reversing Trump anew