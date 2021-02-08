State Troopers on patrol overnight following big game, bad weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement was on patrol Sunday night searching for drivers in the weather and under the influence following the big game.

Nebraska State Patrol says the combination of weather and too much to drink could present trouble on the road.

“I tell you what, we are running from accident to accident right now,” Sgt. Justin Grint said early Sunday evening.

After responding to a crash along West Dodge Road, Sgt. Grint and State Patrol want people to get a sober ride home.

As city crews continue to clean major roadways, troopers don’t want any surprises to cause crashes on the road.

“There are still a lot of spots, even on the main roads and the interstate, where there’s still a lot of slush in areas that will catch people by surprise,” Sgt. Grint said.

State Patrol will patrol into the Monday morning commute, searching for drivers who crash, slide, or decide to drive under the influence.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can call the patrol’s highway helpline by dialing *55.

