Seniors at Omaha retirement community receive second vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was the second shot day for residents living at one Omaha-metro retirement community.

Residents tell 6 News they’re excited for this extra layer of protection.

Right after his beautiful wife Georgia, Bob Race is ready for his second vaccination.

“Unbelievable, tho. I mean that was so easy, said Georgia. Oh my gosh.”

Bob: “You ever given a shot before?”

Nurse: “This minute? No.”

Bob: *Laughs*

”We’re looking forward to today to be safe and kinda move on. I know we’ll still have to follow the rules which is straight but you feel like you’re not going to get the covid,” said Bob.

Today, CVS Pharmacy is administering 34 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to all residents and a handful of staff at Avidor. Avidor is an Omaha-metro retirement community for people 55 and older.

The snow didn’t cause any delays in getting the vaccinations underway. Chris Shupe is excited for her residents to have freedoms and enjoy the community they live in.

“It’s been tough, we haven’t been able to deliver on our part. But, we will get back to it and I think once they are, they have the second dose, they’re going to feel better about strangers coming in to their living community and entertaining them and having social time,” said Chris Shupe, Community Director of Avidor.

For 72-year-old Chris Oppliger, the first resident to move in, he’s looking forward to seeing his family again.

“I think it’s, the last time was right after Christmas, we got together. We’ve been pretty good at distancing,” said Chris Oppliger.

Bob Race, on the other hand, can’t wait for the stands to be full.

“We’re what they call ‘Jayskers.’ So we like both. But when Creighton plays Nebraska in basketball, I must admit, we’re Bluejays,” said Bob.

Avidor Omaha’s parent company applied and was accepted into the National Pharmacy Program, meaning its vaccinations are separate from the state’s allotment of doses.

